Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Former Stonebridge amateur Lawal poised for 2019 bow

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 March 2019

Ken Sellek

Unbeaten cruiserweight Mikael Lawal (pic: Scott Heavey/PA)

Unbeaten cruiserweight Mikael Lawal (pic: Scott Heavey/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Kilburn

Former Stonebridge amateur Mikael Lawal will fight for the first time in 2019 when he takes on Kent Kauppinen at York Hall on Saturday.

The cruiserweight rivals are due to meet on a busy Sinfield Star show at the iconic venue in east London.

Lawal, who has won all eight of his professional bouts to date, was last in the ring in September when he stopped Hungary’s Tamas Kozma in the third round.

Lawal is joined on the bill by former IQ Neasden amateur Robbie Chapman, who will also be fighting for the first time in 2019.

The 25-year-old super middleweight is due to face Islington rival Jordan Grannum in a four-round contest.

Chapman’s last bout saw him record a points success over Lewis van Poetsch at York Hall in December last year.

Hammersmith light heavyweight Dana Zaxo is another who is listed on the Sinfield Star show as he looks for a fifth win since turning professional in 2017.

Related articles

Most Read

A motorcylist in his 30s has died following a collision with a car in Cricklewood

Claremont Road at the junction of Pennine Drive where a motorcyclist died following a collision with a car. Picture: Google

‘It’s like a bereavement’: How the ‘brutal’ deportation of a Harlesden father to Jamaica has distressed his teenage children left behind

Anthea Hart. Picture: YouTube

Queensbury tube station death: Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in underground assault

Queensbury station. Picture: secretlondon123 / Flickr

Risaan Udayakumar stabbing: Wembley parents slam teen’s seven year sentence for killing his sister’s ‘secret boyfriend’

Wembley victim Risaan Udayakumar was killed by his girlfriend's brother. Picture: Herts Police

Queensbury Tube Station death: Two men charged with Florin Pitic’s murder

Victim Florin Pitic. Picture: @999London

Most Read

A motorcylist in his 30s has died following a collision with a car in Cricklewood

Claremont Road at the junction of Pennine Drive where a motorcyclist died following a collision with a car. Picture: Google

‘It’s like a bereavement’: How the ‘brutal’ deportation of a Harlesden father to Jamaica has distressed his teenage children left behind

Anthea Hart. Picture: YouTube

Queensbury tube station death: Police appeal for witnesses after man dies in underground assault

Queensbury station. Picture: secretlondon123 / Flickr

Risaan Udayakumar stabbing: Wembley parents slam teen’s seven year sentence for killing his sister’s ‘secret boyfriend’

Wembley victim Risaan Udayakumar was killed by his girlfriend's brother. Picture: Herts Police

Queensbury Tube Station death: Two men charged with Florin Pitic’s murder

Victim Florin Pitic. Picture: @999London

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Former Stonebridge amateur Lawal poised for 2019 bow

Unbeaten cruiserweight Mikael Lawal (pic: Scott Heavey/PA)

Hendon aim to edge out Feltham in Vase semi-final

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)

Primary pupils in Queen’s Park hit the high notes with classical chart topper Joanna Forest

Soprano Joanna Forest with pupils from Wilberforce Primary School

Hendon hope to clean up at Staines

Hendon manager James Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)

Harrow aim to end away-day hoodoo at Hartley Wintney

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists