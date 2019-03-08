Former Stonebridge amateur Lawal poised for 2019 bow

Unbeaten cruiserweight Mikael Lawal (pic: Scott Heavey/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Kilburn

Former Stonebridge amateur Mikael Lawal will fight for the first time in 2019 when he takes on Kent Kauppinen at York Hall on Saturday.

The cruiserweight rivals are due to meet on a busy Sinfield Star show at the iconic venue in east London.

Lawal, who has won all eight of his professional bouts to date, was last in the ring in September when he stopped Hungary’s Tamas Kozma in the third round.

Lawal is joined on the bill by former IQ Neasden amateur Robbie Chapman, who will also be fighting for the first time in 2019.

The 25-year-old super middleweight is due to face Islington rival Jordan Grannum in a four-round contest.

Chapman’s last bout saw him record a points success over Lewis van Poetsch at York Hall in December last year.

Hammersmith light heavyweight Dana Zaxo is another who is listed on the Sinfield Star show as he looks for a fifth win since turning professional in 2017.