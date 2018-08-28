Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

LA Clippers Gallinari told NBA stars to enjoy London experience

PUBLISHED: 18:00 20 December 2018

Danilo Gallinari of the LA Clippers handles the ball against the Miami Heat (Pic: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Danilo Gallinari of the LA Clippers handles the ball against the Miami Heat (Pic: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

2018 NBAE

Los Angeles Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari has told New York Knicks and Washington Wizards player to enjoy the experience ahead of their clash in London.

Danilo Gallinari of the LA Clippers handles the ball against San Antonio Spurs (Pic: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)Danilo Gallinari of the LA Clippers handles the ball against San Antonio Spurs (Pic: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Knicks and Wizards will go head-to-head at the O2 Arena on Thursday, January, 17 in the annual NBA London game.

And the Italian got his chance to experience a London game when he played for the Denver Nuggets who sealed a comfortable 140-112 win over the Indiana Pacers in 2017.

“The game in London was an amazing experience,” the 30-year-old said.

“We won the game but the experience of spending three or four days in London was amazing for me and my team-mates.

“It’s definitely something that I would like to do again.”

He insisted it’s important the players try making the most of the trip by taking in the sights during their stay.

“The game is very important but they need to spend time in the city of London, going around the city and trying to experience as much as they can in London, that’s the most important thing.

“It will make the trip really worthwhile and then they can enjoy the game because the O2 will be packed and it will be an international crowd so it will be nice for them.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rogue landlords from Neasden ordered to pay back £322,282 or face prison after converting two houses into 18 flats

The property in Glynfield Road.

Brent’s ‘slumlord millionaire’ handed record £1.5million fine – and will face nine years’ jail if he doesn’t pay

The case was heard at Harrow Crown Court. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Investigation underway after Alperton industrial units burn down in seven-hour blaze

Firefighters tackle the blaze on December 18 in Alperton. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Hundreds fill Bridge Park leisure centre to stop Brent Council selling off community’s vital land

Bertha Joseph adds her voice to save Bridge Park Community Centre. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Fundraising begins for ex-QPR and Orient midfielder Brazier

Leyton Orient's Matthew Brazier (right) challenges Rushden & Diamond rival David Bell for the ball (pic: Chris Young/PA Images).

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

Police closed all roads leading to the scene of the crash on the A1120 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

One of Suffolk’s biggest companies collapses with debts of around £10m

Radford Group's former base in Haverhill. Picture: BARKER STOREY MATTHEWS

‘This is an unimaginable situation’ - family’s sadness at death of ‘wonderful’ mum-of-three

Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Decorations stolen from town Christmas tree

The Christmas tree was in Ipswich Street, Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

500-year-old pub left with ‘gaping hole’ in wall after van crash

The 500-year-old pub has suffered significant damage Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Boxing: Whyte, Chisora relishing heavyweight rematch

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora at their final press conference ahead of their heavyweight fight at the O2 Arena (pic Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

LA Clippers Gallinari told NBA stars to enjoy London experience

Danilo Gallinari of the LA Clippers handles the ball against the Miami Heat (Pic: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Fundraising begins for ex-QPR and Orient midfielder Brazier

Leyton Orient's Matthew Brazier (right) challenges Rushden & Diamond rival David Bell for the ball (pic: Chris Young/PA Images).

Hendon aim to end losing run against Frome

Hendon's goalscorer Matty Harriott tries to win the ball (pic DBeechPhotography)

QPR’s Luongo in Australia squad for Asian Cup

Massimo Luongo of Queens Park Rangers (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists