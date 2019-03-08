Kingsbury's Simon Brown called up to GB wheelchair basketball squad for European Championships

Simon Brown, from Kingsbury, has been called up to the British wheelchair basketball squad for the men's European Championships.

The competition takes place in Poland between August 30 and September 8 and he has been chosen by coaches Haj Bhania and Steve Caine.

Brown was also named in the GB squad for the World Wheelchair Basketball Championships that took place in Hamburg, Germany last year.

GB Head Coach Haj Bhania OBE said: "As a team we are in a very good place.

"The last year has been incredible for the GB team and demonstrated what we are capable of, however by no means has it allowed us to sit still.

"We are only as good as our next game, and as a squad we fundamentally understand this."

Team GB will play their first game of the European Championships when they take on Italy on August 31.