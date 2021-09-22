News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Wealdstone expecting another 'tough test' away to King's Lynn Town

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 10:00 AM September 22, 2021   
Ira Jackson Jnr of Wealdstone on the ball against Aldershot Town at Grosvenor Vale

Ira Jackson Jnr of Wealdstone on the ball against Aldershot Town at Grosvenor Vale - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard is expecting yet another "tough test" when they make the trip away to King’s Lynn Town. 

The Stones will make the trip to The Walks on Saturday as both sides look to start pulling themselves up the National League table. 

King’s Lynn switched to being full-time and brought in a number of new faces during the summer in a bid to help push them on this campaign. 

“They’ve gone full-time, which is a major factor to how they’re doing now, they’ve got two good front lads and it’s going to be a tough test,” Maynard said. 

“There is no easy games at this level. Aldershot are an ex-league club, I know you come into games with the expectation of three points, and that’s how we go into every game. Notts County, Chesterfield, we always want to get three points. 

“We have to understand that this is a tough league and there is no easy games. King’s Lynn are a very good team. We’ll do our homework and we’ll go again.” 

