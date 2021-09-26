News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

Match Report

National League

King's Lynn Town F.C

0

Wealdstone F.C

1

Charlie Cooper (33)

Charlie Cooper guides Wealdstone to victory at King's Lynn Town

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 5:15 PM September 25, 2021    Updated: 9:15 AM September 26, 2021
Wealdstone midfielder Charlie Cooper battles for the ball at King's Lynn Town

Wealdstone midfielder Charlie Cooper battles for the ball at King's Lynn Town - Credit: Jon Taffel

Charlie Cooper's first-half strike helped 10-man Wealdstone claim their first away win of the season in the National League as they beat King's Lynn 1-0 at The Walks.

The summer signing pounced on the loose ball before firing into the bottom corner from the edge of the box in the 32nd minute - his first goal for the club.

Wealdstone defender Nikola Tavares rushes the ball forward against King's Lynn Town

Wealdstone defender Nikola Tavares rushes the ball forward against King's Lynn Town - Credit: Jon Taffel

Wealdstone earlier had goalkeeper George Wickens to thank for keeping them on level terms, making two fine saves in quick succession to deny Michael Clunan and Junior Morias.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men three minutes after the break when Ira Jackson Jr was shown a red card for a high foot on Zain Walker.

Dan Wishart of Wealdstone on the ball at King's Lynn Town

Dan Wishart of Wealdstone on the ball at King's Lynn Town - Credit: Jon Taffel

Tyler Denton twice shot straight at Wickens and Morais fired just wide as the Linnets searched for an equaliser which never came as they fell to a fourth successive home defeat.

Non-League Football

