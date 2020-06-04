Search

Energie Fitness offer free membership to key workers

PUBLISHED: 09:33 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:33 04 June 2020

Archant

Kilburn gym Energie Fitness is offering a completely free, no obligation starter membership to key workers as thanks for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although forced to close by measures put in place by the government, Energie Fitness is still engaging with a growing number of people on social media and its live YouTube channel.

Building work on a 20 per cent extension to the gym, which can be found at 34a-36 Kilburn High Road, is also being carried out ahead of a hoped-for reopening in July when more restrictions are set to be lifted.

And, through their work with industry body UK Active, plans are being put in place to allow for social distancing when members of the public are able to visit once more.

Jeremy Rose, franchisee at Energie Fitness, said: “It’s not just NHS staff included in the free membership offer but all the transport workers, delivery drivers, teachers, refuse collectors, shop workers and many more, who are included in the long list the government put together as a definition.”

Anyone looking to take up the offer can apply be sending an email, titled ‘Key Worker’ with their name, email address, mobile number, job role and name of employer to kilburn@energiefitness.com.

The offer will include full access to the gym and classes on their WOW membership, 1 1-on-1 free personal training session to get started on fitness goals and ongoing help where needed.

There will be no joining free to pay and no membership fees for the first free month period and no obligation to continue with the membership after the free period.

