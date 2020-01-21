Kilburn darts star Beeney secures PDC Tour Card

Kilburn darts player Aaron Beeney. Picture: Aaron Beeney Archant

Kilburn's Aaron Beeney secured a lucrative PDC Tour Card at the 2020 PDC Qualifying Schools in Wigan last Saturday, writes Ziad Chaudry.

It proved to be third time lucky for the 36-year-old prison officer, who failed to get past the preliminary round hurdle over Scots James Young and John Crossley in the first two days of qualifying school.

But after getting past James Woodhouse, Ricky Clarke, Scott Williams, Adam Mould, Matthew Finch, David Ladley and Martin Atkins-Wigan on day three, surprise package Beeney finally got his hands on a two-year full-time PDC Tour Card by narrowly defeating Jarred Cole 5-4 with a match-winning bullseye.

Beeney said: "I've literally just competed the greatest thing that I ever expected to happen in my life.

"I have no words, I have no idea how I've done this at all. To hit a bullseye to earn a Tour Card is the stuff dreams are made of. I'm living in the moment right now."