Search

Advanced search

Kilburn darts star Beeney secures PDC Tour Card

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 January 2020

Ziad Chaudry

Kilburn darts player Aaron Beeney. Picture: Aaron Beeney

Kilburn darts player Aaron Beeney. Picture: Aaron Beeney

Archant

Kilburn's Aaron Beeney secured a lucrative PDC Tour Card at the 2020 PDC Qualifying Schools in Wigan last Saturday, writes Ziad Chaudry.

It proved to be third time lucky for the 36-year-old prison officer, who failed to get past the preliminary round hurdle over Scots James Young and John Crossley in the first two days of qualifying school.

But after getting past James Woodhouse, Ricky Clarke, Scott Williams, Adam Mould, Matthew Finch, David Ladley and Martin Atkins-Wigan on day three, surprise package Beeney finally got his hands on a two-year full-time PDC Tour Card by narrowly defeating Jarred Cole 5-4 with a match-winning bullseye.

Beeney said: "I've literally just competed the greatest thing that I ever expected to happen in my life.

"I have no words, I have no idea how I've done this at all. To hit a bullseye to earn a Tour Card is the stuff dreams are made of. I'm living in the moment right now."

Most Read

Wembley assault: Police appeal over man left in ‘critical condition’ in hospital after Ranelagh Road attack

Ranelagh Road, Wembley. Picture: Google

Verdict: QPR showed their nastier side in win over Leeds

Queens Park Rangers celebrate their goal against Leeds. Picture: PA

Brent Borough of Culture 2020: Spectacular RISE show launches Brent’s year as ‘borough of cultures’

RISE launch of London Borough of Culture 2020 takes place along Olympic Way in front of Wembley Stadium at Wembley Park. Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Brent London Borough of Culture)

Kilburn man accepts emergency help after dust allergy forces him from home

Omar Ali has been told by Brent Council officers his flat is 'habitable'. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Warburton rules out further January signings but plans to keep Masterson

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

Most Read

Wembley assault: Police appeal over man left in ‘critical condition’ in hospital after Ranelagh Road attack

Ranelagh Road, Wembley. Picture: Google

Verdict: QPR showed their nastier side in win over Leeds

Queens Park Rangers celebrate their goal against Leeds. Picture: PA

Brent Borough of Culture 2020: Spectacular RISE show launches Brent’s year as ‘borough of cultures’

RISE launch of London Borough of Culture 2020 takes place along Olympic Way in front of Wembley Stadium at Wembley Park. Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Brent London Borough of Culture)

Kilburn man accepts emergency help after dust allergy forces him from home

Omar Ali has been told by Brent Council officers his flat is 'habitable'. Picture: Nathalie Raffray

Warburton rules out further January signings but plans to keep Masterson

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton. Picture: John Walton/PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Kilburn darts star Beeney secures PDC Tour Card

Kilburn darts player Aaron Beeney. Picture: Aaron Beeney

Allinson urges his Hendon squad to keep moving forward after third straight league win

Liam Brooks in action (pic DBeechPhotography)

Brent launches first of six Rainbow Crossings in support of the LGBT+ communities

Councillors cross the new Rainbow Crossing outside Brent Civic Centre. Picture: Justin Thomas

Verdict: QPR showed their nastier side in win over Leeds

Queens Park Rangers celebrate their goal against Leeds. Picture: PA

Wealdstone boss Brennan praises ‘character and togetherness’ after win over promotion rivals

Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan. Picture: Adam Williams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists