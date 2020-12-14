Kilburn boxer Ashley Theophane ends career with defeat to Sam Eggington

Published: 5:50 PM December 14, 2020 Updated: 5:57 PM December 14, 2020

Kilburn's Ashley 'Treasure' Theophane was just happy to have his last hurrah in a UK ring, writes Ziad Chaudry.

Unfortunately for the 40-year-old, his 59th and final bout at super-welterweight last Friday evening on a live Channel 5 broadcast at Fly By Nite TV Rehearsal Studios in Redditch ended in a one-side six round defeat.

Theophane was defeated by the much superior Sam Eggington, from Smethwick, who himself is now expected to get back into domestic and international title contention under the guidance of his new promoter Mick Hennessy.

Ashley Theophane knocked down by Sam Eggington - Credit: Hennessy Sports

During his 17-year professional career, Theophane, a former amateur at All Stars Boxing Club in Westbourne Park, held the British light-welterweight title on three occasions in 2011 before heading Stateside to sign with Floyd Mayweather Jr's star-studded promotional stable.

During his five-year spell with multi-world champion 'Mr Money' the Paddington-born fighter challenged highly-regarded then WBA world light-welterweight champion Adrien Broner back in April 2016.

He said: "I’m very satisfied with what I have achieved in my career. 50 pro wins. Headlined in Las Vegas. Fought and won in 12 countries. Challenged for the world title, won the British championship plus I was a five-year member of Floyd Mayweather’s team.

"I was happy to retire last year October after achieving my 50th pro win but I wanted to fight back home one last time. I got to do that last Friday night against former British, Commonwealth and European champion Sam Eggington.

"I had told my team beforehand I didn’t care if I won or lost. I care how I perform. I put in a decent performance for a 40-year-old but Sam was always going to win. His drive is to go on to achieve more. Mine was just to fight back home, one last time. I’ve done that.

"I’m thankful Hennessy Sports gave me my homecoming and UK farewell fight in front of a terrestrial TV audience."

Tottenham Hotspur fan Theophane now wants to give his own boxing skills back to the local community by planning to open a series of his own gyms with the first one due to open very soon in Southall.

"My plans going forward are to build Treasure Boxing Club into a worldwide brand. Helping communities that it is based in."