Khoumari is counting down the days until English title showdown with rival Dillon

Youssef Khoumari (pic Ziad Chaudry) Archant

Wembley super-featherweight Youssef Khoumari is looking forward to his mouthwatering English title challenge with stablemate Liam Dillon, writes Ziad Chaudry.

The 23-year-old warmed up for the November 30 showdown by comfortably dispatching debutant Lee Devine in three rounds on the undercard of the Ultimate Boxxer 5 bill last Friday at indigo at The O2, North Greenwich.

And Khoumari, who moves to 10-0, believes Friday's victory was the perfect preparation for his big bout with fellow Steve Goodwin-promoted Dillon.

"He was a good opponent," said Khoumari, a former amateur at All Stars Boxing Club, Ladbroke Grove and IQ Neasden Boxing Club.

"He was really tough. I tried to keep going and it was good to stay busy for preparations for the big fight in November.

"It was good preparation because he gave it a go. It was good to stay busy and stay sharp in the ring because the longer you're out of the ring, rust start to set in. It was good to get another win on the record so I can't complain."

Khoumari, a former student at Wembley High Technology College, knows the man he will be facing for the vacant title, which was last contested two years ago when Manchester's Zelfa Barrett beat Chris Conwell in four rounds, will be up for the challenge on November 30.

Dillon, is also 23 and unbeaten, and Khoumari added: "I know he's got a very high punch output. He's very strong, he's very fit and he is definitely going to come and give me a good fight so I'm looking forward to the challenge.

"I'm looking forward to preparing hard in the gym and really looking forward to putting on a big show for everyone on November 30 at York Hall."

And Khoumari, of Philippine parentage, is pretty confident of victory come fight night.

"You've always got to believe in yourself," he added. "You've always got to believe you've got the tools to go out there and win, so I'm fully ready. I know he is going to be ready, so we are going to put on a big show for everyone.

"My ultimate goal is to obviously to be a world champion. When I first put on the gloves at All Stars Boxing Club I always wanted to be a world champion, so I'm just chipping away, working towards my goal and one day I'll get there."