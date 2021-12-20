News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

Ji-Sung Park returns to QPR to learn the ropes as a coach

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:41 PM December 20, 2021
Queens Park Rangers' Ji-Sung Park during the Capital One Cup, Third Round match at Loftus Road, Lond

Queens Park Rangers' Ji-Sung Park during the Capital One Cup, Third Round match at Loftus Road - Credit: PA

Ji-Sung Park is back at QPR to learn the ropes as a football coach under the guidance of Chris Ramsey. 

The former R’s midfielder – who is the most decorated Asian player in the history of the game – is coaching the club’s Under-16 players as part of his B Licence.  

Speaking at our Heston training site ahead of an evening session, Park said: “Having played for QPR I am really interested to see how they develop their younger players.  

“I have learnt lots from the players as well as the coaches.” 

Park, who spent two years at QPR after joining in the summer of 2012, admits he has been impressed by QPR’s Head of Coaching and says Ramsey’s reputation in the game is well deserved. 

QPR's Ji-Sung Park is challenged by West Bromwich Albion's James Morrison during the FA Cup Third Ro

QPR's Ji-Sung Park is challenged by West Bromwich Albion's James Morrison - Credit: PA

“I have been surprised at how enthusiastic Chris is towards football and particularly towards the youth levels,” Park explained.  

“It is not normal to see someone who is involved with the first team, like Chris is, so involved with the whole youth system. It has been really impressive to see.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorcyclist dies in Cricklewood crash 
  2. 2 London police officer fired for racial slur on WhatsApp
  3. 3 Covid-19: Omicron cases explode in Brent over last week
  1. 4 Grieving Kingsbury mother finally allowed to wear navy gown to graduation
  2. 5 Guilty: North London offenders convicted or jailed recently
  3. 6 'We're sorry': St Luke’s Hospice Kenton Grange rated 'inadequate'
  4. 7 German Doner Kebab opens in Willesden Green
  5. 8 How much does it cost to live near Brent's best schools?
  6. 9 Jailed: Brent gangsters who shot a man in his stomach at close range
  7. 10 Guilty: Man killed father who defended son from knife attack in Willesden

“You can see his philosophy which is brilliant. It all takes time but when the process is doing well, the club benefit long-term from it. I have learnt a lot of things from him.” 

Ramsey has been at QPR for seven years and was previously the Regional Director of Coaching for the FA. Having recently acted as a mentor for Yaya Toure, Ramsey is now offering his advice and guidance to Park - and the 40-year-old admits his eyes have been opened while he has been working under Ramsey’s tutorship. 

“Chris has lots of experience and I see how he listens to people,” Park said.  

“He listens to opinions and then makes his own decision based on the best way he can influence players. That is why he has such a good reputation as a coach. 

“It has surprised me how much I have learnt. It is not just about your skill or ability, it is about your mentality too.  

“People might think being a coach is quite similar to being a player. For me, I have realised it is totally different. It is not just about tactics, it is everything – leadership, communication, how you can influence every single player.” 

Queens Park Rangers
Football
North West London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The High Court in London

Brent: High Court battle to save community centre being sold off

Adam Shaw Local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Congestion Charge zone sign in Central London

London Live News

Congestion Charge zone: What is changing and when?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Jon Baker, interim Chief Medical Officer for LNWH Trust (right) with former nurse consultant John Ross. 

Covid - A Year On

'We've not stopped seeing Covid patients': Northwick Park chief on...

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
The centre has opened in a former shop front.

Moorfields Eye Hospital opens Brent Cross diagnostic hub

William Mata

Author Picture Icon