Jason Roberts Foundation delivers golf training to coaches

PUBLISHED: 16:45 02 January 2019

The Jason Roberts Foundation, in association with the Golf Trust, delivered a training programme for local coaches

Archant

The Jason Roberts Foundation continued its commitment to local sports by hosting a golf training programme delivered by the Golf Trust at Bridgestone Arena.

The course aims to encourage young people to try a broader range of sports that may not otherwise be accessible to them in the Brent area.

And the coaches took part in theory and practial sessions, being training in delivering to wider audience irrespective of ability.

JRF coach Deandre Johnson said: “I felt Adam was very engaging as well as informative during the session.

“He taught us various skills and this opened my eyes up to different techniques and ways to teach young people when I coach my first golf lesson.

“I had a great time with my fellow coaches and can’t wait to get started.”

In partnership with Sport England, the Jason Roberts Foundation has expanded into cricket, tennis, basketball and table tennis, as well as football and golf.

For more information about the work being done, email info@jasonrobertsfoundation.org or call Bridgestone Arena on 020 8838 5442.

