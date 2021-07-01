Jacob Mendy departs Wealdstone
Left-back Jacob Mendy thanks the Wealdstone fans as he departs the club ahead of the 2021/22 season.
The 24-year-old became a fans favourite during his two seasons with the Stones helping them win the National League South.
Mendy also impressed in the National League last term as he found the net 9 times in 41 appearances.
“It is time to say goodbye to Wealdstone, to all the fans, players and to every single one at the club,” Mendy said.
“It’s been an amazing journey with ups and downs, but I’ve enjoyed every moment at the club.
“I just want to thank everyone that is part of the club, to everyone that helped and believed in me during this journey that made me the player I am today.
“A special thank you to all Wealdstone fans for the support.”
Wealdstone continue to rebuild their squad under Stuart Maynard ahead of the new season.