Italy bag Euro 2020 final spot as they beat Spain on penalties at Wembley

Published: 10:48 PM July 6, 2021

Italy's Federico Chiesa (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday July 6, 2021. - Credit: PA

Italy sealed a 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory over Spain to bag a spot in the Euro 2020 final after a 1-1 draw.

Italy’s Federico Chiesa’s goal was cancelled out with 10 minutes left by Alvaro Morata as they played out a 1-1 draw and no one managed to score in extra time.

Italy's Lorenzo Insigne (left) prepares to shoot on goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday July 6, 2021. - Credit: PA

Italy started brightly with plenty of possession before Lorenzo Insigne broke in behind the Spanish back line, but pushed the ball too far away from himself, and having to shoot from wide left where he hit the far post in the fourth minute. It was eventually flagged down for offside.

Spanish forward Ferran Torres evaded a challenge, weaved inside and lashed in a low shot, but dragged it off-target in the 15th minute of play after a dominate five minute spell after the game became end-to-end after Italy’s early possession.

Spain's Dani Olmo (left) and Italy's Marco Verrati (centre) battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday July 6, 2021. - Credit: PA

Shortly after Italy linked up brilliantly to break up the pitch and get in behind Cescar Azpilicueta but they couldn’t quite get a shot away despite goalkeeper Unai Simon racing out of his goal.

Dani Olmo then missed a golden opportunity down the other end as the ball fell into his feet as a ball in was deflected into his path inside the box but he has his effort denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The RB Leipzig forward then raced forward on the counter attack, this time drilling an effort well over the crossbar.

Early in the second-half, hesitation at the back from Aymeric Laporte and Ciro Immobile almost got in, but his poked finish was weak and wide.

Up the other end, Olmo's cross was cleared by Giovanni Di Lorenzo with Ferran Torres lurking a the far post.

Spain's Dani Olmo (left) and Italy's Jorginho battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday July 6, 2021. - Credit: PA

In the 52nd minute, Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets drove a shot wide of the target after a good break up the right flank by Oyarzabal.

Eight minutes later Italy opened the scoring as Fredrico Chiesa curled a shot into the bottom right corner to make it 1-0 on the counter attack.

Italy's Federico Chiesa scores their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday July 6, 2021. - Credit: PA

Spain went close to an equaliser as Oyarzabal broke in behind but failed to connect with the ball before Olmo then fired wide just moments later.

Chiesa then ripped through the Spanish defence on the counter attack, putting the ball in for substitute Berardi, but his shot was saved by the legs of Unai Simon.

Substitute Alvaro Morata levelled the score as he passed the ball into the back of the net following a lovely through ball from Olmo in the 80th minute.

Spain's Alvaro Morata (right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday July 6, 2021. - Credit: PA

The final whistle blew with the score at 1-1 meaning it was off to extra-time.

Olmo was brought down seven minutes into added time to award Spain a free-kick which the forward whipped in and it caused problems as the ball bounced around in the box but no one could find the final touch.

In the 110th minute Berardi slotted home a Chiellini ball over the top but it was immediately flagged down for offside.





Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson (Toloi 74); Barella (Locatelli 85), Jorginho, Verratti (Pessina 74) Chiesa (Bernardeschi 107), Immobile (Berardi 61), Insigne (Belotti 85).

Spain: Simón; Azpilicueta (Llorente 85), Laporta, García (Torres 109), Alba; Koke (Rodri 70), Busquets (Thiago 105), Pedri; Olmo, Oyarzabal (Moreno 70), Torres (Morata 61).