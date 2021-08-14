Mark Warburton impressed by QPR's commitment in victory at Hull

Published: 8:03 PM August 14, 2021

Queens Park Rangers' manager Mark Warburton during the Sky Bet Championship match at the MKM Stadium, Hull. Picture date: Saturday August 14, 2021. - Credit: PA

Manager Mark Warburton was impressed by QPR's commitment for the cause following a 3-0 win at Hull who finished the game with 10 men.

The visitors had to dig deep for long periods, but they defended with professionalism and were good value for three points.

Warburton said: "This is a tough place to come so it's great to get three points.

"There were spells in the second half when Hull were on top, but that's the Championship. This league challenges you because it's so relentless.

"The boys deserve an awful lot of credit for their character and their performance.

You may also want to watch:

"The substitutes came on, and that also made a difference - but it's about the squad. They were very, very good - two more set-piece goals for QPR.

"We showed a lot of character, and I also thought we worked really hard. The clean sheet is also a big statement from us.

Hull City's George Moncur (kneeling) is given a red card during the Sky Bet Championship match at the MKM Stadium, Hull. Picture date: Saturday August 14, 2021. - Credit: PA

"They (Hull) know how to win and how to win together so this is a big three points for us."

The 3-0 scoreline appeared comprehensive, though newly-promoted Hull had plenty of chances.

But QPR always looked a level above when it mattered and opened the scoring when Chris Willock scored from a well-crafted free-kick in the first half.

Hull had further opportunities after the restart, with their former defender Moses Odubajo and, rather more significantly, Rob Dickie expertly clearing from the goal line.

Yet there was an air of authority about QPR all game and once Lyndon Dykes cashed in on hesitant defending after 68 minutes, an away win never seemed in doubt.

George Moncur's sending-off three minutes later hardly helped the cause of Grant McCann's side - with Dickie adding gloss to the scoreline with soon afterwards.

Warburton added: "Rob was a good investment for us. I've no doubt he'll benefit from this move. He's in a good place right now.

"We were really pleasing all over the park. This is a difficult place to come to, as other teams will soon find out.

"We now have to move on to Wednesday, with another short trip to Middlesbrough."