Boxing: Hooks youngster O'Donnell into national quarter-finals

PUBLISHED: 15:03 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 12 March 2020

Powerday Hooks head coach Steve Newland with Tommy Lee O'Donnell

Powerday Hooks head coach Steve Newland with Tommy Lee O'Donnell

Archant

Powerday Hooks ABC youngster Tommy Lee O'Donnell will compete in the National quarter-finals in Suffolk on Sunday.

The 14-year-old earned a unanimous points win over High Wycombe's Luke Palanca in their 50kg clash in Datchet at the weekend.

And if he wins his next bout, he will join clubmates Tony O'Donnell and Damar Thomas in the semi-finals in Liverpool on the weekend of March 28-29.

After an even first round, O'Donnell stepped things up in the second and third, beating his rival to the jab and backing him up onto the ropes.

After landing some powerful combinations he was a clear winner and coach Steve Newland said: 'Tmomy came of age with his performance. He has always had the ability to achieve in boxing but has just fallen short in the past.

'If he maintains the standard he reached he can win a national title.'

