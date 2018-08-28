Search

Hooks pair O’Donnell and Mughalzai reach national quarter-finals

PUBLISHED: 16:00 06 February 2019

Hooks pair Tidy O'Donnell and Patris Mughalzai (pic: Hooks ABC)

The latest news from Powerday Hooks ABC

Powerday Hooks boxers met with mixed fortune at this year’s London Championship stage of the England Boxing Youth Championships.

Among the success stories was Tidy O’Donnell who claimed the London title at 64kg.

The 16-year-old outboxed Repton’s Danny Bull in his semi-final, before beating Alvar Cubrevic of Westside in the final.

Hooks’ Patris Mughalzai also became a London champion at 60kg with the 16-year-old beating Fisher rival Aaron Hickey in his final.

Boxing at 49kg, 16-year-old Jon O’Donnell, a double national champion, lost a close decision to East London Boxing Academy’s Uzair Maqbool in his semi-final

It was a similar story for Patrick Connors, 16, in the semi-finals of the 56kg division as he was beaten by Umar Khan of Five Star.

Both Tidy O’Donnell and Mughalzai will progress to the national quarter-finals which take place in Banbury this weekend.

