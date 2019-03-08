Boxing: Powerday Hooks host Luke Fitzpatrick Memorial show

Powerday Hooks national schoolboy champions Jordan Barrett, Jamie Barrett and Tony O'Donnell with coach Steve Newland at last year's Luke Fitzpatrick Memorial show Archant

Powerday Hooks ABC stage their Luke Fitzpatrick Memorial show at the Harrow Club on Friday.

The event commemorates a young man, whose family are close to the club, who lost his life when stabbed in a random attack.

Powerday Hooks launched a 'Drop the knife, take up the gloves' campaign as a result and will stage 14 to 18 bouts at the Freston Road venue.

These will include some of their own boxers, competing against others from top clubs in South East England, such as Repton and West Ham.

Powerday Hooks have been London's most successful club - and second in the country - in national tournaments for school age boxers over the past two seasons and the non-profit club is run by unpaid volunteers.

Boxing starts at 7.15pm and tickets are available on the door on the night.