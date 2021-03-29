Hendon manager Lee Allinson agrees to remain at the club

Published: 2:30 PM March 29, 2021 Updated: 4:43 PM March 29, 2021

Hendon manager Lee Allinson has signed a new two-year extension to his contract.

With his current deal due to expire in May, the club have tied Allinson down for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns.

The manager has been hard at work putting in place plans for the new season, holding conversations with players, building his backroom staff and getting the pre-season programme in place.

In a statement the club said: “We are delighted to be continuing with Lee in charge of the team and after the uncertainty brought about over the past 16-months by the pandemic look forward to a positive future together at Silver Jubilee Park.”

Allinson said: “Delighted to commit to the football club, a fantastic club with great people.

You may also want to watch:

“Real exciting times ahead some great announcements in the next few days and weeks can’t wait to be back.”

Allinson has agreed a one-year contract with left-back Lucas Perry.

Perry was one of the influx of players that followed Lee from Biggleswade Town in November 2019 and has performed consistently in his 30 appearances.

The Greens are expected to announce a few more players in the coming weeks and months.