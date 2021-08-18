A vibrant display saw Harrow Borough beat Hartley Wintney

Published: 2:18 PM August 18, 2021

A vibrant, committed, tactically thought-out display saw Harrow Borough return home with their first points of the season, capped by a hat-trick from stand-in skipper James Ewington as they sealed a 3-0 win over Harley Wintney.

Regardless of the mood after Saturday, pre-game signs were not good, with Lewis Cole and Imran Uche injured from Saturday, Ben Tricker still absent with Covid, Kunle Otudeko still missing and again no sign of Dernell Wynter.

James Taylor, signed just too late to play last Saturday, lined up alongside namesake David and Shaun Preddie in central defence, with James Mansfield pushed forward to a holding midfield role.

George Moore reverted to a right wing-back role, with Ahmet Biler on the other flank, Frank Keita was fit to start in midfield and Marc Charles-Smith replaced Ayodeji Owoeye alongside James Ewington.

The raiding Biler immediately put in a dangerous cross, nearly met by Charles-Smith at the near post, but the game wasn’t three minutes old when Borough went ahead.

Moore picked out Biler with a lovely pass, and he got to the by-line to drive a firm low cross that Ewington converted at the far post.

Damian Las turned away a shot from Eshun, who had breached the Harrow rearguard on the left, and David Taylor blocked Wright’s shot from the resulting corner.

Former Harrow custodian Luke Williams needed two attempts to gather a dangerous Moore cross.

Hartley were pressing for an equaliser, and Las tipped over Wright’s fierce drive, before Keita and Charles-Smith made good clearing headers from the subsequent corner and follow-up.

However, it was Harrow who doubled their lead after 13 minutes.

A long ball forward drew Williams, who is well-known for liking to play the ‘sweeper keeper’ role, from his goal, but Keita beat him in a challenge for the ball, which broke to Ewington on the edge of the area and he side-footed it home.

Moore twisted past home captain Bird and saw his shot saved, play switching to the other end where Las made a close-range save from Eshun.

Keita and Biler worked the ball to Charles-Smith, whose effort was blocked by Goode.

The resulting corner was half-cleared to Ewington, who drove over from 15 yards.

David Taylor made a great challenge after Eshun had got past Preddie, while Ewington found Charles-Smith whose shot was blocked.

Referees this season have been told, it seems, to be a little less trigger-happy in issuing cards, but as the half drew to a close, the hosts had already committed a number of fouls that would certainly have drawn a yellow card last season.

Whether this leniency was a factor, who knows, but Eshun went in high on David Taylor.

Reckless it certainly was; hopefully it wasn’t pre-meditated.

The Borough player was carried off to hospital where the news was that he’d broken his knee-cap.

Just back from a long injury, David now stands to miss the rest of this campaign.

Eshun, who’d stayed down, maybe in the hope of avoiding punishment, saw yellow but could consider himself lucky it wasn’t red.

And in first-half stoppage-time, Argent, who’d been jumping with no concern where his elbows were flying the whole game, finally did it once too often for referee Mr Ellsmore patience, and was yellow-carded too.

Alfie Cain came on for the stricken Taylor, with Mansfield dropping back to the centre-back role he’d occupied on Saturday.

Although delighted to be in front, a decent-sized Harrow following waited for the second half with a little trepidation, as Preddie and the two Taylors had played so well together in the first period.

They need not have worried. Although Moore’s error allowed Joshua Webb, another former Harrovian, an early shot over the bar, Borough were soon troubling the home defence again.

Case had to make a cynical challenge to stop Ewington running on to Cain’s quarterback pass and, moments later, Biler and Michael Bryan combined to feed Charles-Smith on the left-hand side of the box.

Goode came in from behind him, sending him to the floor.

After treatment, Charles-Smith limped off. But punishment was dished out by Ewington, who sent Williams the wrong way from the spot to complete his hat-trick.

Hartley kept going, with Wright turning to shoot over and Preddie making a fine tackle to stop Edwards.

Las kept out a low shot from Sam Shaw, son of former Borough skipper Jason.

Yet another ex-Harrow player, Drage, made an important far post interception of a Biler cross-shot.

Raggett then got clear of the visiting defence but shot wide. Substitute Samuel Adenola had only been on the field for a few seconds when he tripped Bird in the 81st minute to concede a spot-kick, but Argent launched it over the bar to complete the hosts’ misery.

James Taylor made a fine clearance and Eshun headed over as Harrow saw out this fine victory.

Next up for Harrow is a trip on Saturday to Salisbury.

