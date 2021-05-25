Harrow Town beat Ealing Trailfinders to continue winning start

Published: 8:30 AM May 25, 2021

Harrow Town continued their winning start to the season by beating second placed Ealing Trailfinders on Saturday.

After being inserted to bat, Trailfinders lost their top batsman Meer with just two on the board.

Wickets came regularly for Town as Trailfinders found it difficult to built any sort of partnerships.

Town's bowlers all bowled tight with Shaukat Feroz (4-34) being the pick. He was well supported by Krishen Daniel (3-32).

With rain about, Town knew they needed to chase down the target quickly and Feroz (52 off 35 balls) put Trailfinders under pressure from the first ball.

Town reached 90 in just 10 overs until a few wickets fell.

However Town chased the target with three down, winning by seven wickets.

Town host Tower Hamlets next Saturday and know another win could see them running away at the top of the table.