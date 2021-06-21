Harrow Town march on with unbeaten record
- Credit: Mohsin Shafi
Harrow Town made it seven out of seven as they continued their fantastic start to the season with a win over SKLPC.
After being inserted into bat on a damp pitch, Town found themselves at 11-2 early on.
Shaukat Feroz (47) came in and played a quick innings as he played his shots throughout his innings.
Town's middle and lower order failed to get going and it was Rana Khan (67) who ground it out with a well fought innings.
Jam Ali and Nadeem Dandool put on 40 for the last wicket as Ali made 41*. Town ended up on 216 leaving their opponents 48 overs.
You may also want to watch:
SKLPC's innings failed miserably as only two batsmen made it into double figures. Ali (4-24) and Feroz (4-17) ripped through their batting line up as they were unable to cope with the swing.
Koshik Kerao (20) top scored for the home side as they were bundled all out in 33 overs.
Most Read
- 1 CCTV image released in Kilburn indecent exposure investigation
- 2 Men jailed after Leon Maxwell gunned down in Queensbury
- 3 Met officer found guilty of assault after grabbing victim when off duty
- 4 Police officer to appear for trial in Wembley sexual assault case
- 5 Free vaccine walk-in at Central Middlesex Hospital
- 6 Appeal for information after man shot in Stonebridge
- 7 Teenager convicted of murdering Jamalie Deacon Matthew in Northwick Park
- 8 Euro 2020: Road closures in Wembley Park as England meets Czech Republic
- 9 Jailed: Dollis Hill man who had submachine gun, over £200k cash and drugs
- 10 Two arrests after man shot and teenager stabbed in Queen's Park
Town now have a maximum of 74 points and are 20 points clear of their rivals Ealing Trailfinders who sit in second place.
Town will know that a few more wins will create an even bigger gap and will be determined to do so.
Harrow will host Middlesex Cricket on Sunday as part of their 100th year.
Spectators are welcome and be part of the celebration with the match start at 11.30am.