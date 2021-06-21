Harrow Town march on with unbeaten record

Published: 10:00 AM June 21, 2021 Updated: 10:38 AM June 21, 2021

Harrow Town made it seven out of seven as they continued their fantastic start to the season with a win over SKLPC.

After being inserted into bat on a damp pitch, Town found themselves at 11-2 early on.

Shaukat Feroz (47) came in and played a quick innings as he played his shots throughout his innings.

Town's middle and lower order failed to get going and it was Rana Khan (67) who ground it out with a well fought innings.

Jam Ali and Nadeem Dandool put on 40 for the last wicket as Ali made 41*. Town ended up on 216 leaving their opponents 48 overs.

You may also want to watch:

SKLPC's innings failed miserably as only two batsmen made it into double figures. Ali (4-24) and Feroz (4-17) ripped through their batting line up as they were unable to cope with the swing.

Koshik Kerao (20) top scored for the home side as they were bundled all out in 33 overs.

Town now have a maximum of 74 points and are 20 points clear of their rivals Ealing Trailfinders who sit in second place.

Town will know that a few more wins will create an even bigger gap and will be determined to do so.

Harrow will host Middlesex Cricket on Sunday as part of their 100th year.

Spectators are welcome and be part of the celebration with the match start at 11.30am.