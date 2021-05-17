News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Harrow Town take comfortable win over Ealing Hanwellians

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:22 AM May 17, 2021   
Mark Jadunath top scored for Harrow Town with 35 runs.

Mark Jadunath top scored for Harrow Town with 35 runs. - Credit: Mohsin Shafi

Harrow Town continued their good start to the season with a comfortable two wicket win over Ealing Hanwellians.

With Hanwellians deciding to bat first they found themselves with a wicket down in the first two overs and the tumble of wickets continued throughout as they were 89-7 at one stage.

It was only their number nine batsman Arora (32) who put up a fight helping them to post 124. Krishen Daniel 4-28 was the pick of the bowlers for Town.

With the forecast not great, Town knew they needed to push for quick runs if they were to get the win.

They achieved the target in just 18 overs with in form batsman Rana Khan (42) and Rifas Hameed (43*) the main contributers with the runs.

Town maintain their position at the top of the table and face second placed Ealing Trailfinders next Saturday.

Cricket
North London News

