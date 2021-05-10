Harrow Town go top with Actonians victory

Published: 8:00 AM May 10, 2021

Harrow Town sealed a narrow one wicket victory over Actonians to go top of the Middlesex County Cricket League Division Three.

Captain Aravinth Nagarajan won the toss and chose to bowl on an overcast day and Actonians got off to a flyer reaching 50 after 8 overs.

Shaukat Feroz kept chipping away with wickets, ending with a well deserved 6-28 haul, which enabled Harrow Town to restrict Actonians to 167 all out in 38 overs.

Harrow Town got into a bit of trouble at 40-4, but the fifth wicket partnership between Mark Jadunath and skipper Aravinth Nagarajan took Town to 100.

A mini collapse saw Town get to 7 down for 130, but veteran Mohsin Shafi and new boy Dikshan Manokaran added a 36 run partnership taking Town to 166/7 in 42 overs.

Town then lost wickets off the first three balls in the 43rd over but Nadeem Dandool managed to see off the 3 balls and Dikshan took Town home.

An excellent start for Town who go top of the table.