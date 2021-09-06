News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Harrow Town crowned Division Three champions

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:21 PM September 6, 2021   
Harrow Town have been crowned champions of Middlesex County Cricket Division Three after remaining unbeaten all season.

They travelled to Chiswick on Saturday and with the league already wrapped up in week 13, they wanted to remain undefeated. 

After being put into bat, Town started off well with skipper Aravinth Nagarajan (33) and Mohibullah Oraykhel, who blasted 101 off just 66 balls for a well deserved ton. 

Oraykhel was supported ably by Sadiq Ahmadzai (33) as Town finished on 246 all out.

In reply, Chiswick were no match and crashed to just 55 runs with Krishen Daniel ending on 5-6.

Krishen, 17, was not only Town's leading wicket-taker but also the entire league's, with 57. 

Town ended on a fantastic season being undefeated, racking up 174 points which again is a league record.

The table toppers will be hoping to continue this amazing run into next season as they enter the Middlesex County League Division 2.

