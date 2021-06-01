Harrow maintain unbeaten record with victory over Tower Hamlets

Published: 10:45 AM June 1, 2021

Harrow Town maintained their 100 per cent record with a comfortable win over bottom placed Tower Hamlets.

After being inserted in to bat, Tower Hamlets found themselves 23-1 off 3 overs. Wickets began to tumble and soon the visitors were 43-7 with overseas Zain Ali picking up three wickets and Mohsin Shafi another three.

The visitors never got going and Town's bowlers were far too strong. Tower Hamlets were eventually dismissed for just 70.

Harrow Town made light work and chased down the target in just under nine overs with Rifas Hameed ending on 33*.

Next week Town travel to mid table Kenton hoping to make it 5 out of 5 as they continue to challenge for the title.



On another note, it is Harrow Town's 100th year this year and in celebration they will be playing MCC at Rayners Lane on Sunday, June 26.