Harrow Half Marathon cancelled once again due to Covid uncertainty

Published: 1:25 PM March 29, 2021

This year's Harrow Half-Marathon has been cancelled, following discussions with the council.

The race was due to take place on Sunday, September 12. A provisional date of Sunday, September 11 2022 has been set aside for next years event.

The decision came due to "continuing uncertainty surrounding sporting events in the current Coronavirus crisis."

"Those who have already entered for this year can defer their entry to next year's race at the same rate as in 2020."

"Or for those who are not able to commit to the Harrow Half in 2021, we are offering a full refund of the entry and booking fee plus any orders for tee shirts.

"However, all money that was donated on entry will be passed on to charity. This option is only open until May 31st, 2020 after which date your entry will automatically be deferred to 2021."