Harrow Borough's winning streak ended by Walton Casuals

Simon Grigor

Published: 3:00 PM October 6, 2021   
Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harrow’s seven-game winning run came to an end, in the same competition it had begun, as they were dumped out of the League Cup on a cold and somewhat soulless night on the banks of the Thames with a 2-1 defeat to Walton Casuals.

Steve Baker used the tie to give some game-time to some players on the fringe of regular first-team action, with Alfie Cain, Dernell Wynter, Lekan Orimolusi and Ayodeji Owoeye all getting starting berths.

Imran Uche moved to a central defensive position alongside Shaun Preddie.

The game began quietly, with Casuals having the first attempt on goal after ten minutes, Rowe shooting wide following a corner.

Harrow began to play the ball around nicely on the 3G surface (about a trillion times better than Hendon’s, incidentally), but it was Josh Strizovic who was called into action halfway through the half, saving well as Liddle was played in, in the inside-left channel.

Owoeye was the first to have a serious effort for Harrow, angling a shot across the goal from the edge of the box.

Walton went ahead in the 28th minute as Liddle ran through to shoot under Strizovic.

Harrow went close before the break as Owoeye headed wide from a Wynter corner, and Casuals captain Lelan made a great clearance to end a scramble.

The second period started as quietly as the first had until, in the 57th minute Akers, a player once linked with a possible move to Harrow, got past James Taylor and lashed a fierce shot past Strizovic.

George Moore had a header from Taylor’s free-kick saved by Adams, while Preddie picked up yet another booking, his hack at Gordon bringing the yellow card that will trigger his second suspension of the season.

Baker made a triple substitution to try to put a bit more zip into the Harrow performance, and all three did just that.

Kunle Otudeko was his usual mercurial self, David Ozobia – on his debut – settled well into midfield and played some nice passes, and James Ewington looked tack-sharp against one of his former clubs.

Comley’s clearance deflected off Ozobia and went wide, Ozobia then found Owoeye who twisted past a defender but saw his effort blocked, and in the 87th minute Ewington intercepted a pass, took the ball to the left, and from a very tight angle, scored his tenth goal of the campaign.

Moore cut in from the left to drag a shot past the near post and that was it, Harrow were out.

