Harrow face FA Cup tie with Portsmouth

Harrow Borough manager Steve Baker doesn’t want his side to "over complicate" things as they head into huge FA Cup tie with Portsmouth.

The Boro will make the trip to Fratton Park to take on the 2008 cup winners in the first round of the competition.

They head into the tie on the back of 13 wins in their last 15 games in all competitions.

“The danger is that you maybe over complicate it, which is something we’ve not this year, obviously we’ll pay a bit more attention to Portsmouth because of who they are and the level that they’re at,” Baker said.

“Everyone knows that they’ll be technically better, fitter, bigger and stronger. Everything that you would expect.

“We will sit down with the boys go through bits and pieces, but I think if you go overboard with it then you go out with a negative mindset before the game has even started.

“If we’re too open we could get smashed, but you also want to go there put in a performance to try winning the game.

“We’re going to enjoy it as some of these players will never experience this again and some players at our level will never have this experience anyway.

“I’m not daft they’ve got two brilliant non league managers that have come from where we are so they’ll know what to expect.”

Harrow have won three times in the league and progressed in the FA Trophy since drawing out Pompey.

“It’s nice that it’s actually come around now and got them games out of the way, I don’t mean got them out of the way, but we had four games since the draw.

“I’m not one of those managers who says you can’t talk about it. We’ve spoke about it loads with the players, of course we have, it’s something that we want to embrace and are looking forward to.

“We can now put full concentration on going to Portsmouth. I’m sure every team that we’ve played has said they’ll have half an eye on the Portsmouth game. I would have said the same if the roles were reversed.

“We’ve been the opposite, no difference to how we were in the previous games, players haven’t been pulling out of tackles or being at 80%.

“We’ve produced good performances. Every game since the draw we have won, that was one of the challenges we put to the players, I want to use the Portsmouth game as an opportunity to keep playing well and keep your place in the side.”