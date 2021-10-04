Harrow Borough progress in the FA Cup with Marlow victory

Published: 1:00 PM October 3, 2021 Updated: 1:53 PM October 4, 2021

A seventh win on the trot saw Harrow Borough through to the final qualifying round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 victory over Marlow.

The clash was against a side that, never mind having a 100 per cent record so far this season, hadn’t – until the 47th minute of this game – even conceded a goal in eight games so far.

In dreadful conditions, the rain biblical at times, this was a superb cup tie that had the crowd excited throughout.

Samuel Adenola returned to the Borough defence, with Imran Uche moving forward to a midfield position, Lewis Cole dropping to the bench.

The visitors were the first to show, former Earlsmeader Kameron English whipping in a lovely cross from the left that Nwachuku, stretching, headed wide.

James Ewington was then sent through the middle but Grant was out of his goal very quickly to hack clear.

Josh Strizovic saved Nwachuku’s header from Olorunfemi’s cross, before Shaun Preddie made a fine interception to stop another cross reaching the Marlow striker.

Uche sent a 25-yarder over the bar before Frank Keita played a lovely ball inside the full-back, sending George Moore in, in the inside left channel, but he shot wide.

Salmon showed some fine defensive skills to keep out Kunle Otudeko.

Moore lost the ball in the Marlow half, leading to a quick break by the visitors and a curling Mealing shot that went wide.

Grant then couldn’t hold on to an Otudeko shot, but his defenders came to his aid to keep out Ewington’s follow-up.

James Taylor sent Ewington away, his left-foot effort beating Grant but also going just past the far post.

Strizovic saved a Bell free-kick that ‘wobbled’ as it travelled towards him, Uche hammered Moore’s lay-off narrowly over and, as the half drew to a close, Keita crossed for Taylor to loop a header off the top of the bar.

From being a side that looked vulnerable just after half-time, Harrow have made a remarkable transformation to now be just the opposite, and, for the second week running, they scored very early after the break, 70 seconds after to be precise, as Uche’s precise through-ball sent Ewington away and he netted for the third FA Cup game running, Grant getting a hand to his shot but failing to keep it out.

It was the first goal Marlow had conceded this season.

Leo Donnellan fired over from distance before the visitors regrouped.

Mealing’s cross fizzed dangerously across the goal without getting a touch, and Richards, another player once with Harrow, headed wide from a corner.

Back came Harrow and Taylor glanced a header wide from Donnellan’s free-kick.

Good Harrow defending kept out Nwachuku as he went through, before Strizovic tipped over a far post header from a corner.

But in the 74th minute, Nwachuku, like Ewington a man who’d scored in every round of the competition, held off Samuel Adenola, turned sharply and fired a low shot into the left-hand corner of the goal.

Nwachuku fired wide when another effort rebounded back to him, but not for the first time in recent games Harrow looked stronger as the game neared its conclusion.

Good work by Moore and Adenola forced a corner, in the 86th minute.

Dernell Wynter’s initial delivery was half cleared back to him, but he then put over a sumptuous cross that Taylor, rising between two defenders, headed in powerfully.

That’s two in a week for the central defender who has made a tremendous transition to the left-back berth.

Cutting in from the left to shoot, Ewington brought a fine save from Grant, who then held a Preddie header from a Wynter corner.

Nwachuku shot wide with Marlow’s final effort and Harrow were through to the next round.