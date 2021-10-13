Harrow Borough bounce back to winning ways against Beaconsfield Town

Published: 10:41 AM October 13, 2021

Harrow Borough got back to winning ways as they sealed a 3-1 win over Beaconsfield Town after a sluggish start, moving up to ninth in the table in the process.

There was one change to the side that had begun Saturday’s game in Plymouth, as Lewis Cole replaced Kunle Otudeko who’d been held up en-route.

Attacking the school end on a still evening, Harrow didn’t seem to be able, initially, to adapt to having James Ewington ploughing a lone furrow up-front, and The Rams enjoyed some early pressure.

A poor Josh Strizovic clearance saw Cole make a great tackle to stop one shot, with Vasiliou’s effort from the rebound saved by Strizovic.

Michael Bryan was next to err, losing possession deep in his own half.

Minhas was clear on goal until stopped by a wonderful tackle by James Mansfield.

Strizovic then leapt to tip over a Donnelly shot from just outside the box.

But Borough then settled down, and enjoyed a good 20-minute spell, although it was to end with Beaconsfield going in front.

A visiting defender miskicked a Bryan cross, George Moore picking up the ball but having his effort blocked. Ewington then pulled the ball back from wide right for the incoming Frank Keita to volley over, first time, from the edge of the box.

Samuel Adenola, immense tonight both offensively and at the back, raided on the right, Moore won a challenge and got the ball to Keita, whose side-foot effort lacked power and former Earlsmead custodian Tokarczyk saved.

A Cole corner then found Ewington sneaking in beyond the far post, his angled header cleared off the line by Stewart.

Tokarczyk then dropped Cole’s corner under pressure, but the subsequent scramble saw the ball hacked away.

Adenola then found Bryan, who cut in from the right to hit a bending left-foot shot from the right-hand edge of the box that beat Tokarczyk all ends up but clanged against the far post.

Ewington chased down a long ball, setting up Moore for a shot that Tokarczyk pushed away, Ewington’s follow-up from a tight angle blocked on the line by Donnelly.

Taylor’s long-range effort was then saved by the visiting custodian.

Beaconsfield still offered a threat, though, and Imran Uche pulled off a wonderful tackle to stop Little, who was through on goal and about to pull the trigger.

And, for all that Harrow dominance, it was The Rams who took then lead in the 36th minute.

The new rule about the ball hitting the referee had a part in it, as what looked to be a wayward pass suddenly became an uncontested drop-ball for the visitors, not far outside the Harrow box.

The ball was played right and delivered low for Minhas to control with his back to goal, turn sharply and fire home.

Harrow reacted perfectly. Adenola and Ewington set up Moore whose shot was blocked by Tokarczyk with his legs, and Cole found Leo Donnellan whose volley was blocked.

In the 42nd minute, they equalised. Bryan had switched to the left and set off on a mazy dribble across the edge of the box, before playing the ball inside to James Taylor, whose low drive from 22 yards took a deflection on its way past Tokarczyk.

Harrow emerged for the second half looking intent to continue the assault. A Moore shot was charged down and Bryan fired wide after a lovely interchange with Moore and Adenola.

In the 50th minute, Bryan forced a corner on the left, and Keita’s delivery was perfect for Taylor to rise highest at the near post and glance in.

That was his fourth goal in the last three home games, not bad for a left-back.

Ewington’s strike from a clever pass from Mansfield was blocked, but the visitors then enjoyed a ten-minute spell.

Minhas got in on the left to bring a fine save from Strizovic, Taylor clearing off the line and getting a clatter in the process from McCoy.

The veteran Louis then arrived at the far post to meet a deep cross but fired wide, and Keita got back to make an important clearing tackle.

Harrow saw out that spell and took charge again. Uche charged upfield to find Moore on the right, but kept going to meet his delivery with a shot that was blocked and a follow-up that was brilliantly saved.

In the 71st minute, Keita took another corner on the left and spotted Moore, unmarked, just outside the box.

His delivery was perfect and Moore took one touch to tee up the ball and with his second touch, hit a lovely volley that beat Tokarczyk and went in off the post.

Cole’s cross saw Ewington shoot wide at the far post, and a Donnellan-Ewington combination saw the ball fly just past Dernell Wynter’s outstretched foot.

Kunle Otudeko curled a free-kick just over, Cole had a shot saved from Wynter’s pass, and Adenola’s buccaneering run ended with a shot that was blocked, as Harrow finished strongly.

That’s five wins and five defeats from Harrow’s first ten league games, a better record than has sometimes been the case at this point of the campaign.

The club now turns its attention to the visit of National League South side Chelmsford City om Saturday in the FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round, a game in which they’ll be the underdogs but without doubt have a decent chance.