Harrow Borough tie down manager Steve Baker on a two-year deal

Published: 12:14 PM April 12, 2021

Harrow Borough have announced that manager Steve Baker has agreed to sign a contract to extend his stay with the club for a further two years.

During the latest lockdown the club have been examining ways of taking the club forward and are determined to hit the ground running when the new season starts.

Chairman Peter Rogers said: "We see Steve as being a core part of these plans. We will be working hard to ensure that he has all the support he needs to see strengthened on-field performances."

Steve Baker added: “Following an extremely positive meeting with the chairman and the board on Wednesday I have agreed to sign a new contract with the club for the next two seasons.

"Despite the tough times over the last year, the way the club has treated myself and the players has been first class and played a big part in my decision.

"There is also a lot of work going on behind the scenes to give the team every chance of an exciting season in 2021/22.

"Player recruitment has already started and I'm hopeful to announce some signings in the next couple of weeks. Given the time we have missed I’m raring to go again and the hard work starts again now.

"I look forward to seeing all the supporters when we return."