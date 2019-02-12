Harriers’ Miller vows to keep impressing as Europeans loom

Thames Valley Harriers' Rachel Miller finished second behind Asha Phillips at the British Indoor Championships earlier this month (pic: Martin Rickett/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Miller impressed in high-calibre field over weekend

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thames Valley Harriers sprinter Rachel Miller has vowed to bring her A-Game to next month’s European Championships after setting a new indoor 60m personal best in Birmingham on Saturday, writes Ziad Chaudry.

The 29-year-old, who will make her maiden Team GB appearance in Glasgow next month, continued her preparations for the Europeans with a new best of 7.19 seconds in the qualifying heats at the Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix.

In a final which saw a world-class field featuring Jamaica’s double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson, current European indoor champion Asha Philip and Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josée Ta Lou, Miller came fourth.

“I can’t complain with a new PB and I’m feeling good,” said Miller after reviewing her performances.

“I’m feeling good every time I come out of a competition and I’ve got everything in place for the Europeans so I can’t ask for anything better than that.”

Miller’s coach, former Olympic and world 100m champion Linford Christie, gave a big thumbs up to her latest personal-best performance.

Miller continued: “Linford said ‘Well done’. He always strives me to be better every single time.”

Miller is pretty pleased with her preparations for the Europeans and come two weeks’ time, she will be looking to claim some big name scalps, including the likes of fellow Team GB colleague Philip and Dutch sensation Dafne Schippers.

More importantly, Miller will hopefully follow in her coach Christie’s footsteps and add her name to the illustrious list of TVH medal winners at major international championships.

“I’m happy and I’m 100 percent confident,” she added. “I’m 100 per cent sure I’m going to bring my A-game, this is just the beginning. I’m just going to keep it chilled and focus on training.”

Miller is set to be joined in Glasgow by fellow TVH athletest Zoey Clark and Amelia Strickler

Clark, who hails from Aberdeen, will compete in the 400m in Glasgow, while Strickler will take part in the shot put.