Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Harriers’ Miller vows to keep impressing as Europeans loom

PUBLISHED: 13:00 19 February 2019

Ziad Chaudry

Thames Valley Harriers' Rachel Miller finished second behind Asha Phillips at the British Indoor Championships earlier this month (pic: Martin Rickett/PA)

Thames Valley Harriers' Rachel Miller finished second behind Asha Phillips at the British Indoor Championships earlier this month (pic: Martin Rickett/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Miller impressed in high-calibre field over weekend

Thames Valley Harriers sprinter Rachel Miller has vowed to bring her A-Game to next month’s European Championships after setting a new indoor 60m personal best in Birmingham on Saturday, writes Ziad Chaudry.

The 29-year-old, who will make her maiden Team GB appearance in Glasgow next month, continued her preparations for the Europeans with a new best of 7.19 seconds in the qualifying heats at the Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix.

In a final which saw a world-class field featuring Jamaica’s double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson, current European indoor champion Asha Philip and Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josée Ta Lou, Miller came fourth.

“I can’t complain with a new PB and I’m feeling good,” said Miller after reviewing her performances.

“I’m feeling good every time I come out of a competition and I’ve got everything in place for the Europeans so I can’t ask for anything better than that.”

Miller’s coach, former Olympic and world 100m champion Linford Christie, gave a big thumbs up to her latest personal-best performance.

Miller continued: “Linford said ‘Well done’. He always strives me to be better every single time.”

Miller is pretty pleased with her preparations for the Europeans and come two weeks’ time, she will be looking to claim some big name scalps, including the likes of fellow Team GB colleague Philip and Dutch sensation Dafne Schippers.

More importantly, Miller will hopefully follow in her coach Christie’s footsteps and add her name to the illustrious list of TVH medal winners at major international championships.

“I’m happy and I’m 100 percent confident,” she added. “I’m 100 per cent sure I’m going to bring my A-game, this is just the beginning. I’m just going to keep it chilled and focus on training.”

Miller is set to be joined in Glasgow by fellow TVH athletest Zoey Clark and Amelia Strickler

Clark, who hails from Aberdeen, will compete in the 400m in Glasgow, while Strickler will take part in the shot put.

Most Read

Watford boss Gracia praises QPR after cup tie

Watford manager Javi Gracia (pic: John Walton/PA)

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that attracted dozens of investors from north London

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Tudor Simionov killing: Wembley man becomes fourth to be charged over Park Lane bouncer’s New Year’s Day death

Nor Aden Hamada, who has been charged with the murder of Park Lane bouncer Tudor Simionov. Picture: Met Police

Dr Laith Al-Rubaiy: Brent doctor nominated for national award for charity work in Iraq

Dr Laith Al-Rubaiy with children in Basra, Iraq. Picture; Dr Laith Al-Rubaiy

Brent’s former mayor calls for greater stop & search measures after grandson is mugged in Wembley

Bertha Joseph

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

#includeImage($article, 225)

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Harriers’ Miller vows to keep impressing as Europeans loom

Thames Valley Harriers' Rachel Miller finished second behind Asha Phillips at the British Indoor Championships earlier this month (pic: Martin Rickett/PA)

Hendon keep run going with comfortable win over Bank

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)

Hayden McCarthy: Kilburn family ‘desperate’ to find vulnerable man missing for nine days

Hayden McCarthy, who has not been seen since February 10. Picture: Rachael McCarthy

Harriers trio enjoy success at Harrow Hill 10k

Jennifer Armson, Sophie Barnard, Susan Kennedy and Michelle Ford of Queens Park Harriers at the Harrow Hill 10k (pic: Queens Park Harriers)

Smith loses unbeaten record with defeat to Antwi

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists