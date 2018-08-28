Queens Park Harriers happy to celebrate 100th Club Run with GB international Dani

Queens Park Harriers enjoyed a special night at Willesden Sports Centre on earlier this month after they were lucky enough to be chosen by England Athletics for their 100th Club Run celebrations.

Members were treated to a third fantastic training session with England Athletics coach Nick Anderson and also had Great Britian international Dani Nimmock on hand to demonstrate drills for the runners.

After a session of drills and timed reps on the track, athletes retired to the Willesden Sports Centre cafe for a well deserved hot drink and some snacks, kindly provided by England Athletics.

Nimmock also answered questions from the club members on training, nutrition, sleep and all things marathon and said: “It’s a real honour to be invited to be a guest at the 100th celebrations of the Club Run programme.

“As someone who has come up through the club environment I’ve always valued the importance of club training and the volunteer coaches and the massive part they play in athlete development.

“What I love about this programme is that it offers support to club members as well as leaders and coaches in a really practical hands-on way.

Sophie Barnard, president of Queens Park Harriers, dded: “It has been fantastic to be part of England Athletics’ Club Run programme.

“The whole club has benefitted from help with training and club development and we’re honoured to be the 100th club and have Nick and Dani visit us to mark this celebration.

“Queens Park Harriers is a grass-roots club that welcomes runners of all abilities, from kids to joggers to fast, promising runners, so it’s really inspiring to meet elite runners and coaches.”