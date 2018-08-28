Glenrobin Golf Team Society enjoy annual awards night

A golf society from Kilburn held their presentation night at the DOB Club to hand out 2018 awards.

The Glenrobin Golf Awards saw Patrick Fox receive the MJ Major trophy, sponsored by Mick Meegan, manager of Maggie’s Bar in Kensal Rise, and Francis Johnston from Virgin Trains.

Over 100 people attended the invitation-only event, with Fox also receiving a signed polo shirt from Darren Clarke as a special 70th birthday treat and to celebrate his 50 years in golf.

The society are on the look out for new members, who either play golf already or are starting out. “We’re trying to encourage young people to join a spoort where you meet new people and keep fit at the same time,” said Johnston.

Music on the night was by the Bible Code Sundays band, solo artist Michael O’Hare and DJ Huggy Bear.

For more information, search for the Glenrobin Golf Team Society, established 2006.