QPR suffer defeat to rivals Fulham

Published: 2:44 PM October 16, 2021

Fulham's Jean Michael Seri (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Chris Willock (right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Craven Cottage - Credit: PA

Aleksandar Mitrovic's double helped Fulham go third in the Championship table, cruising past west London rivals Queens Park Rangers at Craven Cottage.

Mitrovic opened the scoring in the 10th minute after he chested down a Denis Odoi cross and volleyed the ball into the bottom corner on the turn.

After QPR's Lyndon Dykes equalised in the 54th minute, the Serbian headed Fulham back in front with his 12th league goal of the season from a Neeskens Kebano delivery in the 67th minute.

Four minutes later Bobby Decordova-Reid added a third, slotting the ball into the far corner.

And the Championship's leading scorers made it 4-1 in injury time as Antonee Robinson's long-range effort deflected in off Rangers defender Jordy de Wijs.