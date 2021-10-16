News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

Match Report

Championship

Fulham F.C

4

Alexsandar Mitrovic (10, 67)

Bobby Reid (71)

Antonee Robinson. (90+1)

Queens Park Rangers

1

Lyndon Dykes (55)

QPR suffer defeat to rivals Fulham

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:44 PM October 16, 2021   
Fulham's Jean Michael Seri (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Chris Willock (right) battle for the ball

Fulham's Jean Michael Seri (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Chris Willock (right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Craven Cottage - Credit: PA

Aleksandar Mitrovic's double helped Fulham go third in the Championship table, cruising past west London rivals Queens Park Rangers at Craven Cottage.

Mitrovic opened the scoring in the 10th minute after he chested down a Denis Odoi cross and volleyed the ball into the bottom corner on the turn.

After QPR's Lyndon Dykes equalised in the 54th minute, the Serbian headed Fulham back in front with his 12th league goal of the season from a Neeskens Kebano delivery in the 67th minute.

Four minutes later Bobby Decordova-Reid added a third, slotting the ball into the far corner.

And the Championship's leading scorers made it 4-1 in injury time as Antonee Robinson's long-range effort deflected in off Rangers defender Jordy de Wijs.

You may also want to watch:

Queens Park Rangers
Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Atul Kochlar is opening his latest Indian street food restaurant, Masalchi, in Wembley Park.

Food and Drink

Michelin-starred Atul Kochlar to open new Indian restaurant in Wembley Park

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Silent disco raves begin at 10pm and can last up until 9am the next day, residents say

Noise abatement notice served against 'silent disco'

Charissa Cheong

Logo Icon
Damion Simmons image

Estranged husband who set wife on fire in Stonebridge jailed

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Christopher Ainscough

Man admits killing Kilburn waiter to end his days 'banged up'

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon