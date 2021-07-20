Friends United CC hit run of form with two wins

Published: 8:39 AM July 20, 2021

Brent's Friends United Cricket Club made it two wins in row - and the second times in two weeks they bowled opposition out in under 60 runs.

Bessborough CC were in good form coming into this match and won the toss, electing to bat first on a good-looking wicket.

But Friends United’s opening pairing of Nishal Mohane and Hemal Dipu put all hopes of good score to sword for Bessborough.

Apart from captain Hemen, who scored 20 runs, none of the Bessborough’s batsman got double figures and were bowled out for 48.

Hemal and Nishal took five wickets each, with the help of some wonderful catches by Santosh, Dixit and Dharmesh.

In reply, FUCC had no alarms as they chased the score in 11.2 overs with loss of two openers. Nirmal Ramgi scored 26 runs.

FUCC 2nd XI chased down the score of 272 against table toppers Headstone Manor, with Mukesh Rama scoring 134 runs from 64 balls with 13 sixes. Opener Shudhir Vinodkumar got some form back with 83 not out.

FUCC 3rd XI racked up score of 347/6 against Highgate 6th XI with captain Pankaj Narotam scoring 70 runs and also taking five wickets. Snehal Narendra hit four sixes in row.

On Sunday in the Middlesex Premier Cricket League, FUCC 2nd XI scored 234/7 against United Sports 2nd XI, with Nirmal Ramesh scoring 79 runs and then he took 3/28 as United Sports were bowled out for 139.

On Sunday the 3rd XI registered victory against Neasden 3rd by chasing score of 249 with only two wickets to spare. Meet Jiva scored 103 to anchor the chase.