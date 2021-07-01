Friends United seal superb victory over Lanka Lions

Published: 7:00 AM July 1, 2021

Friends United registered a superb win over Lanka Lions in their latest fixture.

Batting first FUCC lost captain Jigar on score of 20 but then on superb partnership between Jayesh and Nirmal (24) setup good platform for FUCC.

Dharmesh Cantilal then injected some pace in lower order to score quick 27.

Jayesh Mohane finished on 62 runs as at the end Friends United scored 167 all out.

In reply Lanka Lions inning never got going against superb line and length bowling by FUCC’s pace bowlers and got bowled out 62 runs.

Nishal Mohane took 3/19 in 11 overs and Pritesh Narane took 3/34 in 9 overs.

The seconds lost against Ealing Hanwellians with FUCC’s Nirmal Ramesh taking 6/24 in 13 overs.

FUCC 3rd XI won against Winchmore Hill 5th.

In Sunday MPCL matches, Friends United 1st lost low scoring game against Youth Wing with Suryakant Lacmane taking 4 wickets for 4 runs in 8 overs with 5 maidens.

FUCC 2nds and 3rds registered comfortable wins.