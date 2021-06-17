Friends United seal much needed victory over NLM

Published: 8:21 AM June 17, 2021

Friends United have suffered a couple of cruel defeats and desperately needed a handsome win to restore their confidence.

NLM won the toss and decided to bat and FUCC bowler Shudhir nipped out three quick wickets but NLM middle order batted well to get them to respectable score with FUCC’s Dixit Ramgi taking 6/34 to keep them to 187.

In reply FUCC lost their opener Narendra early but super batting by captain Jigar and number three Jayesh meant they setup wonderful platform for middle order.

Jigar and Jayesh both got out after hitting 50s. Amit Mangi then smashed enterprising 60 not out along with Nirmal 17 not out to take FUCC to victory.

In other matches FUCC 2nd XI snatched victory from jaws of defeat by defending 173 against Old Isleworthians 2nd who at one stage were 105/1 in 12 overs in chase.

Superb bowling by Hemal Dipu and Paresh Kanji led team to win.

In Sunday matches FUCC 1st XI in Middlesex Premier Cricket League beat Lankians by more than 100 runs as Apoorva smashed 135 runs to setup good score and then all bowlers done good job to restrict Lankians to 116 all out.