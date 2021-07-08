Friends United's inconsistent season continues

Published: 9:57 AM July 8, 2021

Friends United’s inconsistent season continued with a loss against strong Old Isleworthians side.

Despite rain and wet pitch Old Isleworthians batted first and opener Taha Abbas scoring chanceless 87 runs with six 6s and with Rohit providing idle support with 65 they posted 252/9 in 52 overs.

In reply Friends United got off to terrible start with both openers getting out for zero.

Only in form Amit Mangi managed to score 42 runs as FUCC eventually finished on 140 all out loosing the game by 112 runs.

The second XI recorded a superb 66 runs win over Peshwa. Batting first Friends United 2nds slipped to 31/3, but patient 101 runs from Ashishkumar Moanlal meant they managed to reach 180 all out.

In reply, Nirmal Ramesh – the in form bowler took 5/15 in 9 overs with his willy off spin and bowled Peshwa for 113.

Sunday's MPCL Mini Cup games both FUCC 2nd XI and 3rd XI lost their quarter finals.

In Diu Premier Cricket League T20 tournament FUCC 1st and 3rd XI registered a win each to keep their semi final hopes alive.