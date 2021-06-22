Friends United's batting display proved costly against Perivale Phonicians

Published: 10:27 AM June 22, 2021

Friends United's batting was at its worst as they lost a winnable game against Perivale Phonicians.

Due to wet weather and overcast condition Friends United captain Jigar won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Friends United’s bowlers after initial loose deliveries got their lines right and took out five quick wickets.

Mahesh Quirticumar took three of them but then Perivale’s captain Arshad Khan slowly built small partnerships and scored crucial 42 runs to get his team to respectable position.

Nirmal Ramgi was pick of the bowler with 4/20.

In reply having started cautiously, but Friends United started loosing wickets in pair.

Despite some quick runs by Dharmesh (19) and Santosh none of the Friends United batsmen able to stay on the pitch long enough against some accurate bowling by Swarn Tatla who took 4 wickets and bowled out for 79.

The second XI match was called off due to weather and the thirds secured an excellent win against Actonians with brilliant 70 not out from Viraj Vassantlal (photo attached).

On Sunday games all three teams of Friends United recorded wins in Middlesex Premier Cricket League.