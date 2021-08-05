Free summer football fever continues for Brent youngsters
- Credit: Zaffar Van Kalwala
Brent children can enjoy a summer of free football activities from 2-4pm every Saturday at Ark Elvin Academy, Cecil Avenue, Wembley throughout the summer.
The Summer Kickz project, supported by the Young Brent Foundation and organised by former local councillor, Zaffar Van Kalwala, will provide sessions with Queens Park Rangers Football Club for local boys and girls aged 9–14, of all abilities, to play football and stay active during the school summer holidays.
Summer Kickz also features the Wembley Youth Cup, which is a football-based initiative to help divert youngsters divert away from gangs and knife crime.
More than 150 Brent 14 to 16-year-olds are taking part in the oversubscribed programme, which will bring young people together from different parts of the borough to play football and help reduce "postcode" violence.
Former local councillor Zaffar Van Kalwala said: “Summer holidays should be a chance for all Brent children to have fun. Summer Kickz will help our young people to stay safe and share great experiences together.
You may also want to watch:
"We desperately need positive activities for our young people, especially with gang crime in our borough and the lack of opportunities for children to play outdoors because of the Covid lockdowns."
Errol Donald, of Young Brent Foundation, said: “Young Brent Foundation are very proud to the support Summer Kickz programme in creating this exciting opportunity for children and young people to realise their personal goals, while also inspiring families and the wider community in Brent to support and celebrate their achievements."
Most Read
- 1 Vigil held in Barn Hill for murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman
- 2 Loaded shotgun seized in Harlesden as police crack down on gang activity
- 3 Two men charged with murder in connection with missing pensioner with links to Willesden
- 4 Childhood friends launch their first Their Story Film Festival in Kilburn
- 5 Missing 12-year-old boy from Kilburn found 'safe and well'
- 6 'Residents are going through hell as a result of flooding'
- 7 QPR boss Warburton excited for competitive football to return with fans
- 8 Tributes paid to 'Gooner legend' who died of Covid 'caught at Euros final'
- 9 Officer's leg broken after e-scooter rider fails to stop, say police
- 10 Landlord faces jail if he tries to evict Kilburn tenants