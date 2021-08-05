Free summer football fever continues for Brent youngsters

Published: 2:38 PM August 5, 2021 Updated: 3:44 PM August 5, 2021

Brent youngsters playing football against each other at Ark Elvin Academy - Credit: Zaffar Van Kalwala

Brent children can enjoy a summer of free football activities from 2-4pm every Saturday at Ark Elvin Academy, Cecil Avenue, Wembley throughout the summer.

The Summer Kickz project, supported by the Young Brent Foundation and organised by former local councillor, Zaffar Van Kalwala, will provide sessions with Queens Park Rangers Football Club for local boys and girls aged 9–14, of all abilities, to play football and stay active during the school summer holidays.

Summer Kickz also features the Wembley Youth Cup, which is a football-based initiative to help divert youngsters divert away from gangs and knife crime.

More than 150 Brent 14 to 16-year-olds are taking part in the oversubscribed programme, which will bring young people together from different parts of the borough to play football and help reduce "postcode" violence.

Former local councillor Zaffar Van Kalwala said: “Summer holidays should be a chance for all Brent children to have fun. Summer Kickz will help our young people to stay safe and share great experiences together.

You may also want to watch:

"We desperately need positive activities for our young people, especially with gang crime in our borough and the lack of opportunities for children to play outdoors because of the Covid lockdowns."

Errol Donald, of Young Brent Foundation, said: “Young Brent Foundation are very proud to the support Summer Kickz programme in creating this exciting opportunity for children and young people to realise their personal goals, while also inspiring families and the wider community in Brent to support and celebrate their achievements."