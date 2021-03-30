Free football for kids with QPR as outdoor sports return

Published: 12:10 PM March 30, 2021 Updated: 12:12 PM March 30, 2021

Brent children will be able to enjoy free football sessions with Queens Park Rangers (QPR) coaches from this weekend (April 3), as outdoor sports return in the latest easing of lockdown restrictions.

The Super Kickz activities for boys and girls aged 9-13, will run from 2pm-4pm, every Saturday at Ark Elvin Academy, Cecil Avenue, Wembley.

The Covid compliant sessions are organised by former councillor Zaffar Van Kalwala and Connect Stars, and supported by Wembley Park.

They will help youngsters of all abilities to develop their skills and to get more active.

Zaffar said: “We all recognise how important sport is for children’s physical and mental health, especially when dealing with the impact of Covid lockdowns.

You may also want to watch:

"I know everyone is desperate to get back to playing sport and participating in activities they have so badly missed but we must continue to be safe and take precautions - and hopefully we will all be able to return back to normal very soon."

Click here to register.