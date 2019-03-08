Search

Lawal defeats Kauppinen on points to maintain unbeaten record

PUBLISHED: 16:00 18 March 2019

Ken Sellek

Unbeaten cruiserweight Mikael Lawal (pic: Scott Heavey/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Stonebridge amateur Mikael Lawal earned a ninth straight win in the paid ranks with a points win over cruiserweight rival Kent Kauppinen at York Hall on Saturday.

The pair met on a packed Sinfield Star Show at the iconic venue in east London, with the 23-year-old triumphing over his Derbyshire foe.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Dana Zaxo also maintained his perfect record as a professional with a points success over Hungary’s Norbert Szekeres making it five wins from five.

Former IQ Neasden amateur Robbie Chapman was also in winning form as he beat Jordan Grannum on points for a fourth success in the paid ranks.

There was disappointment, though, for another ex-IQ Neasden amateur as Kay Prospere came up short in his bid to win the English super-weltweight title, drawing with holder Sam O’maison.

It certainly was a busy week for fighters from Brent and, by and large, a successful Saturday night for those that were in action.

