Former IQ Neasden pair building up for first fights of New Year

PUBLISHED: 13:00 16 January 2019

Wembley lightweight Youssef Khoumari (pic: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Boxing)

Two former IQ Neasden amateurs have been busy in the gym in the early weeks of the New Year as they build up to their first fights of 2019.

Super middleweight Robbie Chapman is the first of the duo due in the ring this year as he takes on William Warburton at York Hall on February 2.

Known as the ‘Camden Caretaker’, the 25-year-old has won all three of his bouts since turning professional in May last year.

Chapman was last in the ring in December, beating Lewis van Poetsch on points at York Hall.

Fellow ex-IQ Neasden amateur Youssef Khoumari is also in action at York Hall in the early part of 2019, facing Dean Evans on March 9.

The Wembley lightweight has won all of his seven fights as a professional since making his debut in September 2017.

The 22-year-old’s most recent success was in December as he stopped David Birmingham in the final round of their clash at York Hall.

