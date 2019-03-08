Ex-Hooks man Egbunike beats Edagha to earn third straight win

Powerday Hooks ABC boxer Obi Egbunike celebrates winning his professional debut Archant

The latest boxing news from Brent

Former Hooks amateur Obi Egbunike made it three straight wins in the pro ranks with victory at York Hall on Saturday.

The 25-year-old took on middleweight Victor Edagha on a British Warriors promotion at the iconic east London venue.

The fight was not an easy one for Egbunike as he was made to work hard by an opponent who was difficult to hit.

The ex-Hooks man was able to keep his focus and display the better basic skills, landing the clean shots with left jabs and overhand rights particularly effective.

That was enough to see Egbunike win on points as he continued his perfect record in the paid ranks.

Since making his debut in November last year, Egbunike has also beaten Genadij Krajevski and William Warburton.

And the 25-year-old will hope he can add a few more names to his list of beaten foes in the coming months as he looks to continue his climb up the rankings and keep making his way as a pro.