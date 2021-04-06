Former Hendon manager Johnson launches football boots fundraiser

Published: 12:25 PM April 6, 2021

Former manager of Hendon’s under-23s side and current Chalfont St Peter boss Finlay Johnson is over half way through his plan to run 5km a day for 50 days.

He set off from Hendon FC's ground in Silver Jubilee Park for the 30th day of his challenge, accompanied by club chairman Simon Lawrence, to raise money to buy football boots for children who need them.

On his Go Fund Me page, he said: "We all know the world has been tough for everybody. But as we all look for a little bit of hope in the coming weeks and months there is a chance that grassroots football will be back at some stage.

"Now while time has stood still, that won't have stopped boys and girls from growing! There'll be loads of young grassroots players who'll need new football boots when they return.

"However, football boots aren't cheap and money has been tight for a lot of us. So I will be running 5k every day, for 50 days, from Monday 1st March- to raise money to create a fund for parents/kids (Aged 3-16) to be able to receive a new pair of football boots.

"All they'll have to do is contact me via the Go Fund Me page, or via twitter @finjohnson18, to request a pair and the fund will do the rest, completely confidentially.

"I'm not promising Predators! But wouldn't it be nice to give kids a pair of boots to be proud of."

