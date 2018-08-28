Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Dubois set to return to ring in March

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 January 2019

Heavyweight hope Daniel Dubois (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Heavyweight hope Daniel Dubois (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Brent

Former Dale Youth amateur Daniel Dubois will take to the ring for the first time in 2019 on March 3.

The heavyweight hope is due to co-headline a Frank Warren show at the Royal Albert Hall later this year.

The 21-year-old will face Romania’s Razvan Cojanu, who Dubois was due to meet in December before illness forced the Brit to pull out in the days leading up to the bout.

It means Dubois will face Cojanu having not fought since beating experienced American Kevin Johnson on points in October.

That fight was the first time Dubois had been taken the distance in his pro career having won his previous eight bouts by way of knockout.

Dubois will hope to record another knockout success against Cojanu in March as hee looks for a fine start to ring life in 2019.

Also on the exciting Frank Warren bill are Liam Williams, Joe Mullender and Nicola Adams, with more names to be added.

Most Read

Jaden Moodie killing: Wembley man charged with Waltham Forest teen’s murder

A Wembley man has been arrested and charged with murder over Jaden Moodie's death. Picture: Met Police

Reformed drug dealer from Queen’s Park turns his life around and hopes to inspire others

Bradley Laurencin who has turned his life around

Smith admits QPR were ‘beaten up’ by Preston

Matt Smith in action for Queens Park Rangers last season (pic: Mark Kerton/PA)

Man in his 60s pulled from canal in Stonebridge

Man's body pulled from canal in Stonebridge. Photo: Met Police

Man found guilty over Neasden stabbings as police say victims lucky to be alive

Aaron Sinclair.

Most Read

Jaden Moodie killing: Wembley man charged with Waltham Forest teen’s murder

A Wembley man has been arrested and charged with murder over Jaden Moodie's death. Picture: Met Police

Reformed drug dealer from Queen’s Park turns his life around and hopes to inspire others

Bradley Laurencin who has turned his life around

Smith admits QPR were ‘beaten up’ by Preston

Matt Smith in action for Queens Park Rangers last season (pic: Mark Kerton/PA)

Man in his 60s pulled from canal in Stonebridge

Man's body pulled from canal in Stonebridge. Photo: Met Police

Man found guilty over Neasden stabbings as police say victims lucky to be alive

Aaron Sinclair.

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Dubois set to return to ring in March

Heavyweight hope Daniel Dubois (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

England’s Raheeem Sterling asks Brent Council to let him save his childhood community centre in Stonebridge

Raheem Sterling . Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

A ‘tourist tax’ in Wembley could be key to relieving pressures on services

Wembley Park (Picture: Google)

Queensbury’s Stokes excited ahead of return to World Championship of Ping Pong

Queensbury's Ashley Stokes (pic: Lawrence Lusting/Matchroom Multisport)

Smith admits QPR were ‘beaten up’ by Preston

Matt Smith in action for Queens Park Rangers last season (pic: Mark Kerton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists