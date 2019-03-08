Search

Dubois returns to old club for sparring session

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 September 2019

Heavyweight boxer Daniel Dubois. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Heavyweight boxer Daniel Dubois. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Former Dale Youth amateur Daniel Dubois made a return to his old club last Wednesday to take part in a sparring session.

The heavyweight was last in the ring in July, winning the British Championship by stopping Nathan Gorman in the fifth round at the 02 Arena.

Speaking about his visit to his old club, Dubois said: "I wanted to put something back into my old club that helped to develop my boxing skills and to talk to young boxers that are just starting out in their amateur careers."

Dubois' next fight takes place at the Royal Albert Hall on September 27, where he faces Ebenezer Tetteh for the Commonwealth Heavyweight Title.

Both fighters remain unbeaten in their professional careers so far, with Dubois winning 11 of his 12 fights by way of knock-out.

Tetteh has slightly more experience, having won 19 fights so far - 16 by knock-out.

