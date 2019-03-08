Search

Children encouraged to sign up for Young’s Football Coaching School

PUBLISHED: 13:00 13 March 2019

Young's Football Coaching sessions are running sessions every Saturday morning at the Ark Academy in Wembley (pic: Young's Football Coaching School)

Archant

Sessions take place every Saturday morning at the Ark Academy in Wembley

Children from across Brent are being encouraged to sign up to weekly sessions being run by Young’s Football Coaching School.

The sessions take place every Saturday morning from 9.30-11am at the Ark Academy in Wembley.

There are sessions both at advanced and beginner level for boys and girls aged between five and 16.

The sessions are run by coaches who have been qualified to FA Level One and Two, while they have all passed a DBS Enchanced check and are trained in first aid.

Starting from as little as just £5 per hour, the sessions take on state-of-the-art artificial pitches at the Ark Academy.

It is hoped the sessions with help develop the promising footballing talents of youngsters from across the London Borough of Brent.

For more information about Young’s Football Coaching School and their weekly sessions every Saturday at the Ark Academy, call 0208 064 1557, email hello@yfcschool.co.uk or visit yfcschool.co.uk.

