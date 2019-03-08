Youngs FC starlet Kelly signs for Arsenal
PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 March 2019
Young’s FC starlet Troy Kelly has signed for Arsenal’s academy after impressing this season.
Kelly has been at Young’s Football Coaching School since the age of seven and is now following his dream of playing for his favourite club.
The 10-year-old impressed during an eight week trial period at the north London club to earn himself a spot in the club’s prestigious academy.
The youngster has followed the Youngs Pathway from the beginning of his football career.
Kelly, who also plays for Brent district under-11’s, started off in the development centre, where they enjoy three hours of fun weekly technical sessions, before being promoted to Youngs FC to play regular games.
He then progressed into the Youngs School of Excellence where all the club’s elite players train and are equipped with the right tools to perform at academy standard.